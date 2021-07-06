Previous
Little bat asleep in my patio umbrealla by tunia
Photo 1897

Little bat asleep in my patio umbrealla

This has happened before so I always open the umbrella very slowly. He was back again today. I need to remember to check the table for bat poop before I open the umbrella.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Joan Robillard ace
I have been thinking of getting an umbrella for the deck. BUt we have bats and I get freaked out. So no more thoughts of umbrellas.
July 6th, 2021  
