I was hoping she was eating elsewhere by tunia
Photo 1898

I was hoping she was eating elsewhere

7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
520% complete

Peter Dulis ace
LOL - we’ve got the bunnies eating some of our garden as well 😁
July 8th, 2021  
katy ace
so nice of you to prvide such a beautiful buffet! Such a pretty composition!
July 8th, 2021  
hunterjuly
Beautiful ❤️
July 8th, 2021  
Kathy ace
If it wasn't so destructive I would be an idyllic image. I've got rabbits and peacocks tromping through my garden eating my plants. I hope the neighborhood deer stay away.
July 8th, 2021  
