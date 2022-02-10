Previous
Sisters by tunia
Photo 2037

Sisters

This was a gift years ago when my oldest sister was living in Egypt.
10th February 2022

Tunia McClure

Joan Robillard
Fab
February 10th, 2022  
katy
What a sweet memory for you and an wonderful reminder of the closeness of sisters!
February 10th, 2022  
