Star of Bethlehem by tunia
Photo 2511

Star of Bethlehem

24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
687% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty, they do look like stars.
April 24th, 2024  
katy ace
I have seen these in my yard before and did not know what they were called! You seem to be constantly teaching me new things. I love the delicate little flowers and your picture of them. FAV
April 24th, 2024  
