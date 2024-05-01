Previous
Teaching kids how to plant flowers and vegetables by tunia
Photo 2516

Teaching kids how to plant flowers and vegetables

These are home-schooled kids and eager to help.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent...Learning to be self-sufficient is key to becoming a productive adult.
May 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise