Photo 2196
Everything has a story
As I was downsizing a friend told me not to save anything that didn't have a story.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
3
0
Tunia McClure
katy
probably good advice. Lots of stories in this one for sure!
November 17th, 2022
Babs
Good advice when downsizing. Looks like lots of memories and stories here.
November 17th, 2022
Dawn
Yes great advice but sometimes one still needs to be a bit hard .
November 17th, 2022
