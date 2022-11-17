Previous
Next
Everything has a story by tunia
Photo 2196

Everything has a story

As I was downsizing a friend told me not to save anything that didn't have a story.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
probably good advice. Lots of stories in this one for sure!
November 17th, 2022  
Babs ace
Good advice when downsizing. Looks like lots of memories and stories here.
November 17th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Yes great advice but sometimes one still needs to be a bit hard .
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise