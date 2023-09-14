Previous
Good weather for a walk by tunia
Photo 2385

Good weather for a walk

I get very lazy about walking in the hot weather. We are now cooling down and evenings have been beautiful. Starting slowly...
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
