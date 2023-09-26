Sign up
Previous
Photo 2394
Flower arranging at Garden Club
Presentation by a flower farm and then flowers for everyone to take home. I just took pictures. I'm in two garden clubs, this one and my master gardeners.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
