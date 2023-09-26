Previous
Flower arranging at Garden Club by tunia
Photo 2394

Flower arranging at Garden Club

Presentation by a flower farm and then flowers for everyone to take home. I just took pictures. I'm in two garden clubs, this one and my master gardeners.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise