Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2396
Hands on hearts for the Star Spangled Banner
I have always loved the way talk and movement stop for just a brief pause when the National Anthem is played.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2396
photos
51
followers
54
following
656% complete
View this month »
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
Amen! Let's teach them well!
October 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
October 1st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close