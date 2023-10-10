Previous
A teenager sitting quietly by tunia
Photo 2403

A teenager sitting quietly

With a day this pretty you don't even need fish.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Looks very relaxing… good to see a young person that’s not absorbed by their phone! Peaceful spot!
October 11th, 2023  
katy ace
This is such a relaxing composition Tunia! She looks very content here
October 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
October 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A really relaxing scene
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise