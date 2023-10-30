Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2412
The mayor helps the Garden Club plant a tree
The Garden Clubs of Indiana have a project called Trees for Hope. This dwarf oak was planted at the library.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2412
photos
53
followers
54
following
660% complete
View this month »
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Good for him. Many politicians aren't interested in the environment and he's putting some sweat equity into it.
October 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
That’s great
October 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close