The mayor helps the Garden Club plant a tree by tunia
The mayor helps the Garden Club plant a tree

The Garden Clubs of Indiana have a project called Trees for Hope. This dwarf oak was planted at the library.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Tunia McClure

Kathy ace
Good for him. Many politicians aren't interested in the environment and he's putting some sweat equity into it.
October 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That’s great
October 30th, 2023  
