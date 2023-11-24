Previous
Washing dishes by tunia
Photo 2428

Washing dishes

This is my daughter-in-law and granddaughter. I think they look alike.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
They do indeed
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
They do look alike don't they.
November 24th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
They certainly do.😊
November 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
They do!
November 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
They certainly favor each other. Nice smiles.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise