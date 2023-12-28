Previous
Our first snow by tunia
Our first snow

28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Louise & Ken
How Beautiful!!! I do envy you with "change of seasons" for the variety of pictures you'll take!
December 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the snow-covered branches
December 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it. fav.
December 28th, 2023  
