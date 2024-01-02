Sign up
Previous
Photo 2449
A country home
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
0
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2449
photos
53
followers
54
following
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Babs
Looks very cosy.
January 2nd, 2024
katy
I like how inviting it looks. I bet it is so peaceful sitting on that porch!
January 2nd, 2024
