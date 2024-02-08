Previous
A mystery by tunia
Windy and rainy so I might as well do some laundry. These are Tide pods.
CC Folk ace
So unusual looking. I thought they were glass stones! Happy laundry day. I am making veggie soup. :)
February 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
They look like beads. Nice capture.
February 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Clever of you to make do with what is it hand. It makes a fascinating, subject and a terrific way to take a photograph on a cold, rainy day.
February 8th, 2024  
