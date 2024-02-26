Previous
Carl has a flower farm by tunia
Photo 2480

Carl has a flower farm

He is also part of my master gardener group.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Carl has a nice smile and an interesting looking booth.
February 27th, 2024  
katy ace
He looks so happy i hope he did well. It seems strange to see someone so young with this type of interest
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise