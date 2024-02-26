Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
Carl has a flower farm
He is also part of my master gardener group.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2480
photos
53
followers
54
following
679% complete
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Kathy
ace
Carl has a nice smile and an interesting looking booth.
February 27th, 2024
katy
ace
He looks so happy i hope he did well. It seems strange to see someone so young with this type of interest
February 27th, 2024
