Previous
George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes, Indiana by tunia
Photo 2487

George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes, Indiana

The young man walking helps to show the size of the memorial.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 7th, 2024  
katy ace
Wow It is huge Great to use him like this What a great perspective
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise