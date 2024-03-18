Previous
Philadelphia and the Delaware River by tunia
Philadelphia and the Delaware River

18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Peter Dulis ace
Such a big river
March 18th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Looking for William Penn but don't see him amid all the tall buildings. Good view of the two sides of the river.
March 18th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
We've flown into the airport there several times; you got a wonderful photo of the panorama!
March 18th, 2024  
