Previous
Photo 2492
Philadelphia and the Delaware River
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
3
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2492
photos
55
followers
54
following
682% complete
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Peter Dulis
ace
Such a big river
March 18th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Looking for William Penn but don't see him amid all the tall buildings. Good view of the two sides of the river.
March 18th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
We've flown into the airport there several times; you got a wonderful photo of the panorama!
March 18th, 2024
