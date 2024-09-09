Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2592
Plant talk, and sometimes dog talk
I spent last week listening. This dog was bell-trained. He rang a bell when he had to go out.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2592
photos
57
followers
54
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
What a cutie! Terrific portrait of the two of them and how smart is he?
September 10th, 2024
Kathy
ace
One smart dog. Were you listening to stories? Nice portrait of your friend and her dog.
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close