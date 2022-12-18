Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
4 / 365
The Blue Veil
A quick go at capturing light with a long exposure app on the phone. This is a 3 second exposure of a blue light using the Spectre app.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Wyles
ace
@twyles
4
photos
3
followers
3
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
18th December 2022 11:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
blue
,
“long
,
exposure”
,
spectre
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close