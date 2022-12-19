Previous
Next
Searching in the Gloom by twyles
5 / 365

Searching in the Gloom

As a way of building up an image, I start with the background and work towards the camera, creating layers of light. Here I wanted to create a spooky atmosphere as if shining a torch on a foggy night…

This was an 10s exposure, deliberately out of focus to create the ‘fog’.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Tim Wyles

ace
@twyles
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock
It is fascinating how both the camera and a torch (or car headlights) pick out the small particles within fog. I would play around with this concept further, maybe pick something such as a spider's web or skeletal leaves to focus on and observe the magic in the background.
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise