Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
Searching in the Gloom
As a way of building up an image, I start with the background and work towards the camera, creating layers of light. Here I wanted to create a spooky atmosphere as if shining a torch on a foggy night…
This was an 10s exposure, deliberately out of focus to create the ‘fog’.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Wyles
ace
@twyles
5
photos
4
followers
4
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
19th December 2022 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
spooky
,
“light
,
painting”
Madeleine Pennock
It is fascinating how both the camera and a torch (or car headlights) pick out the small particles within fog. I would play around with this concept further, maybe pick something such as a spider's web or skeletal leaves to focus on and observe the magic in the background.
December 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close