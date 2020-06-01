Previous
venus fly traps by ulla
Photo 483

venus fly traps

we bought these for the grandsons to see and they are fascinating to watch, they really do catch flies and insects!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Ulrika

I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
