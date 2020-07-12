Previous
daisy crazy by ulla
daisy crazy

I absolutely love daisies of any kind ... it's my go to for a quick photo any day

I am still trying to get more photo's every day .. I NEED to get back into the habit, that is why I am here!!!
12th July 2020

Ulrika

ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
