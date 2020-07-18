Previous
28 years by ulla
Photo 493

28 years

today is our wedding anniversary and my husband just came home from work with these x
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
happy anniversary, how beautiful
July 18th, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
Congratulations, that’s a big milestone. Gorgeous capture also.
July 18th, 2020  
