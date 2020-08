if looks could kill...

I was taking a picture of Belle and Eddie our dog lunged in to try and take the limelight (he gets a treat if I take photo's so he gets pretty pushy to have his picture taken lately lol) This was Belle's face looking at Eddie coming at her... it was really funny :)



I did a bit of an edit with a glitter filter over the top to give it a bit of a grainy look just for fun