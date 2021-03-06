Previous
Next
doing stuff around the house by ulla
Photo 551

doing stuff around the house

I have my daughter and her family over for the long weekend so they are helping me do a few things I can't do.

I put a small picture self above the bed.. still not sure exactly what I want on it but it's a start.

I have ordered new blinds for the whole house that should be ready in about a months time.

We are painting and finishing the office tomorrow. Then I will have to tackle the clutter in my garage!

I have a vision to be super organised by winter.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise