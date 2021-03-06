Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 551
doing stuff around the house
I have my daughter and her family over for the long weekend so they are helping me do a few things I can't do.
I put a small picture self above the bed.. still not sure exactly what I want on it but it's a start.
I have ordered new blinds for the whole house that should be ready in about a months time.
We are painting and finishing the office tomorrow. Then I will have to tackle the clutter in my garage!
I have a vision to be super organised by winter.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1089
photos
57
followers
103
following
150% complete
View this month »
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
Latest from all albums
545
546
356
547
548
549
550
551
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
6th March 2021 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close