Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 579
footy fever
I have two of my grandsons over for the weekend so it was a busy day today ... this was taken at our local lake where we went to have a bit of a kick with the footy
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1128
photos
57
followers
101
following
158% complete
View this month »
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
Latest from all albums
364
575
184
576
577
578
365
579
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th June 2021 4:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close