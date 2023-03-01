dog collar

my little Eddie passed away on the 1st of December last year. it's been 3 months now and today I was reflecting on what I miss and what I don't.... I miss coming home to a VERY excited "puppy" he never did end up looking old.... I miss his company on the couch of an evening and I really miss our outings and drives. I don't miss feeling guilty leaving him when I went to work or on a holiday without him, I also don't miss the mess he would leave in the house especially after it had rained :)

I will always have so many memories of him and they all make me smile.