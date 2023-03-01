Previous
Next
dog collar by ulla
Photo 664

dog collar

my little Eddie passed away on the 1st of December last year. it's been 3 months now and today I was reflecting on what I miss and what I don't.... I miss coming home to a VERY excited "puppy" he never did end up looking old.... I miss his company on the couch of an evening and I really miss our outings and drives. I don't miss feeling guilty leaving him when I went to work or on a holiday without him, I also don't miss the mess he would leave in the house especially after it had rained :)
I will always have so many memories of him and they all make me smile.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw what a sweet reminder of your beautiful fur baby. You still have lots of wonderful memories
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise