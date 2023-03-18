Previous
last ray of sunshine by ulla
last ray of sunshine

I have spent the day with my oldest grandson... we were going to go for a walk to get sunset photo's but we ran out of time so we looked for an opportunity inside and this was it.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
