Photo 686
front entrance
I start work at 5.30 am most mornings and this is what greets me at my school... it is just so lovely I always feel like it's a movie set it's so historical
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Ulrika
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Mallory
ace
This is beautiful!
March 23rd, 2023
