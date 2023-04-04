Sign up
Photo 698
my second job 😆
We are very space poor at our school but I managed to find a small desk I could use with a filing cabinet underneath as my office. I am a Chaplain on Wednesdays
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
1
0
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So neat and tidy! I am sure it will suit your needs and that you will be a blessing to all the students!
April 3rd, 2023
