my second job 😆 by ulla
my second job 😆

We are very space poor at our school but I managed to find a small desk I could use with a filing cabinet underneath as my office. I am a Chaplain on Wednesdays
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Ulrika

I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So neat and tidy! I am sure it will suit your needs and that you will be a blessing to all the students!
April 3rd, 2023  
