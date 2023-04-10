Previous
home decor by ulla
Photo 704

home decor

all of my ornaments are gifts - this one is from two work friends I was close with for 4 years, when I left they gave me this and it's really special to me as a reminder of how close we got during that time.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
192% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful treasure, I love it
April 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
So pretty 😍
April 10th, 2023  
