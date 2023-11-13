Previous
My dog by una1965
4 / 365

My dog

Couldn't resist sharing a photo of my dog - you'll probably see her featured (most likely unintentionally) in a lot more of my uploads as she loves to photo bomb!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
1% complete

Photo Details

