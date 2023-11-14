Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
London
I dragged my reluctant husband into London the other weekend so I could take some photos - got my DSLR out only to discover I'd left the battery at home on the charger! What a rookie mistake!
Just as well I had my phone :)
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
boats
,
london
,
thames
,
bridges
