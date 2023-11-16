Previous
Poppy Seed Head by una1965
Poppy Seed Head

I gathered up lots of different seed heads from my garden and local hedgerows yesterday - this was my favourite shot of all the many I took
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
