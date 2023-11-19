Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Still life - chair
Didn't get out with my camera today so have uploaded a still life photo I took back in October - thought it looked better in B&W
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
10
photos
6
followers
8
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th October 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
chair
,
throw
,
still-life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close