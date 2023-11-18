Previous
Muddy walk by una1965
9 / 365

Muddy walk

Wet and mucky on our walk today but the autumn leaves are hanging on in there - for now at least
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
Photo Details

