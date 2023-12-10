Previous
December rose by una1965
December rose

Picked this slightly battered bloom from a climber by my front door yesterday. Too cold, wet and windy to photo outside so this is on the light pad. Not sure why the background is blue - maybe to do with the lighting? Still trial and error ...
