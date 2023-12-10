Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
December rose
Picked this slightly battered bloom from a climber by my front door yesterday. Too cold, wet and windy to photo outside so this is on the light pad. Not sure why the background is blue - maybe to do with the lighting? Still trial and error ...
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
29
photos
16
followers
8
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th December 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
lightpad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close