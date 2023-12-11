Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Cynara cardunculus
Finally a sunny day today - pottering in my back garden came across this lovely artichoke plant still adding structure and form in the border (I've pretty much hacked everything else back!)
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
30
photos
17
followers
8
following
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th December 2023 11:13am
Tags
artichoke
,
seed-head
,
cynara
