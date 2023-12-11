Previous
Cynara cardunculus by una1965
30 / 365

Cynara cardunculus

Finally a sunny day today - pottering in my back garden came across this lovely artichoke plant still adding structure and form in the border (I've pretty much hacked everything else back!)
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise