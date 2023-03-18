Previous
Coffee Table by vacantview
77 / 365

Coffee Table

Still trying to find my way with this photography thing and happened to like this little random shot.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
21% complete

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yeah, this is my kind of shot, makes us sit here and try to figure out what you have on the table, and why it's there.....
March 18th, 2023  
