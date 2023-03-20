Previous
Old Barn by vacantview
Old Barn

I love old barns and buildings that have fallen into decay. They always force me to visualize how the looked when they were new and how they played a part in the lives of the people that used them.
Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
