Tiny Little Library by vacantview
82 / 365

Tiny Little Library

Found this little old library in Hamel, MN while driving around with my daughter. I may have to stop in and get a library card.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
