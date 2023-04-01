Previous
Next
The Morning After by vacantview
91 / 365

The Morning After

A blizzard came through last night bringing rain, sleet, hail, snow, and seriously strong winds. This morning…nothing but sunshine.

My month in Minnesota started with a big snowstorm the day after I arrived and is ending with a big snowstorm the day before I depart.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise