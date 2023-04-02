Previous
Revolving Sushi by vacantview
Revolving Sushi

Had dinner at Kura Revolving Sushi bar at Mall of America. Just grab whatever looks good as it passes by on the conveyor belt and pay when you’re done. Even your drinks are brouhaha to your table by a polite little robot.

