172 / 365
172
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
2
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
226
photos
58
followers
112
following
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
168
13
40
169
170
41
171
172
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th June 2024 9:29am
Diana
ace
How delicious you made those cherries look, fabulous close up with great colours and dof.
June 20th, 2024
Dave
ace
Looks nice against the black background
June 20th, 2024
