St. Anne's Church

This time there will be a longer description. I enjoy looking at other members' photos of places I haven't been and may never be. Landscapes, cities, countryside, mountains, rivers, seas and shores - I like the unpolished, casual view. In contrast to the glossy pictures of tourism advertising, I can notice simple everyday details and feel the natural mood.

I don't really comment often, but I follow series like this and appreciate you sharing. In order to exchange images, I will also show photos of my country - Lithuania. Although these images seem mundane to me and I don't shoot often, other members may find it interesting to check out. I will continue to dedicate the main 365 album to learning and discovering what I like to photograph, but I have enough free space to exchange local images as well. So... :)

According to a legend, Emperor Napoleon, after seeing the church during the Franco-Russian War in 1812, expressed a wish to carry the church home with him to Paris 'in the palm of his hand'.