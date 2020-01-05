Sign up
Photo 736
5th Jan Sandy Bay
Sandy Bay, Fleetpond - first shot this year with camera rather than mobile phone : )
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Val Petersen
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1151
photos
Tags
sandy bay
,
fleet pond
Pigeons Farm
ace
No matter what you use, just keep on taking photos and enjoy the process :)
January 5th, 2020
