28th Jan Station Car Park by valpetersen
28th Jan Station Car Park

Steps by the railway at Fleet Pond. My get pushed challenge this week is to take a framed shot. I've been studying work by Pete Turner for the Artists Challenge - hence the dialing-up of colour!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Val Petersen

