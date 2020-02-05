Sign up
Photo 767
5th Feb Camellia
Camellia - it was the most gorgeous rich glowing pink, with bright yellow centre and stamens. Bit of a shame to monochrome it, really : )
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1217
photos
49
followers
91
following
210% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
6th February 2020 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
monochrome
,
camellia
,
black and white'
,
winkworth arboretum
,
for2020
