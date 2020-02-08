Previous
8th Feb birch log by valpetersen
Photo 770

8th Feb birch log

Birch log with birch trees beyond. I've seen a photo similar to this, which inspired me to try the shot. Not sure whether it was on this site, but if it was yours and you're reading this pls let me know as I meant to fav it, and now can't find it!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Val Petersen

